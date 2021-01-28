SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - 53-year-old Daniel Walker is facing prison time after pleading guilty to sexually abusing two boys.
The office of 7th Circuit Solicitor Barry Barnette says Walker pleaded guilty Thursday to both second-degree and third-degree charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, being handed down a 15-year prison term. Barnette's office says Walker admitted to inappropriately touching the two boys, both brothers left in his care to babysit. The boys' mother filed a complaint with Spartanburg PD on December 17, 2019, and the office says the boys described what happened in detail during forensic examinations at the Children's Advocacy Center.
In addition to time in prison, Walker will have to register as a sex offender, undergo lifetime GPS monitoring, and is under a no-contact provision with the victims.
“I’m thankful we were able to hold Daniel Walker accountable for his pathetic actions and two precious victims were saved from the stress of having to testify at trial,” Assistant Solicitor Wendy Hallford said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.