SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Solicitor Barry Barnette announced that a Spartanburg woman was recently sentenced for a 2020 fatal wreck.
Barnette said 43-year-old Belinda Renee Prince pleaded guilty to felony driving under the influence with a death. She was then sentenced to 15 years in prison and 5 years of probation.
Barnette said the crash happened on May 22, 2020. According to Barnette, Prince was traveling into oncoming traffic on I-85 Business when she hit another driver head-on at around 3:30 a.m.
Highway Patrol investigators said they smelled alcohol on Prince's breath following the crash. She also showed signs of intoxication during sobriety tests, according to investigators. Prince admitted to investigators that she had been drinking alcohol and later registered a .172 on a blood alcohol test.
According to Barnette, Prince will serve 85 percent of her prison sentence before she is eligible for release.
