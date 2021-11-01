GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The office of Solicitor W. Walter Wilkins announced that four men pled guilty to a 2019 attack before the first jury selection started this week.
Officials said Jack Foreman III, Jack Foreman IV, Jeffery Mullins and Da'Juan Young all pled to charges connected to the case on Monday.
The four men were charged in connection to an incident in 2019 where they robbed, kidnapped and assaulted Warren and Ann Willis, The Greenville County Sheriff at the time, Johnny Mack Brown, called it a brutal attack.
Warren Willis is known as the owner the W.E. Willis Grocery stores in the Upstate.
Ann Willis faced a lengthy recovery following the attack. She spoke out about the incident in 2019.
Jack Foreman III, pled guilty to the following charges, according to deputies.
- Attempted Murder
- Burglary 1st
- Assault & Battery 1st
- Two counts of Armed Robbery
- Two Counts of Grand Larceny
- Conspiracy
- Two counts of Kidnapping
- POWDVC
Jack Foreman IV, pled guilty to the following charges, according to officials.
- Attempted Murder
- Burglary 1st
- Assault & Battery 1st
- Two counts of Armed Robbery
- Two Counts of Grand Larceny
- Conspiracy
- Two counts of Kidnapping
- POWDVC
Jeffery Mullins, pled guilty to the following charges, according to officials.
- Attempted Murder
- Burglary 1st
- Assault & Battery 1st
- Two counts of Armed Robbery
- Two Counts of Grand Larceny
- Conspiracy
- Two counts of Kidnapping
- POWDVC
Da’Juan Young
- Attempted Murder
- Burglary 1st
- Assault & Battery 1st
- Two counts of Armed Robbery
- Grand Larceny
- Conspiracy
- Two counts of Kidnapping
- POWDVC
We are working to learn more information about their sentences and the other four suspects connected to the case. We will update this story as more details are released.
