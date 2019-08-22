GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - 17-year-old Eason Reid Gravely will spend the next 5 years in prison for his role in the death of a retired Marine killed by a stray bullet in October 2018.
Solicitor David M. Stumbo confirmed to FOX Carolina Gravely was sentenced under the Youthful Offender Act on charges of involuntary manslaughter, possession of a pistol by a person under age 18, and malicious injury to property.
Gravely turned himself in days after a stray bullet he fired hit a traffic sign on Johns Creek Road and Deadfall Road before striking 48-year-old Joe Black Jr. in the upper torso on his own front porch. Investigators say Black died on the scene, and that they figured out Gravely had been firing a handgun at the road sign.
Neighbors remembered Black fondly, saying the retired Marine had a passion for serving others and for making his community a better place. When he was killed, family members say he and his family were planning a "Feed Greenwood 5K" race to benefit Meals on Wheels. The 5K still went on as planned, albeit without Black at the helm.
