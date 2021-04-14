ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Tenth Circuit Solicitor's Office says that the trial of a man accused of shooting and killing another man in Anderson in 2014 has resulted in a hung jury.
According to the solicitor's office, Clarence Jamal Tillman's trial began on Monday of this week and ended with the hung jury result on Wednesday.
The solicitor's office says that the case will be reassessed due to this result.
Tillman was arrested in 2019 on multiple charges, including murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime during the 2014 shooting death of Brandon Pickens in Anderson.
