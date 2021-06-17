SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Two men have been sentenced to prison for killing a pregnant woman, according to the 7th Circuit Solicitor's Office.
According to the Office, 27-year-old Tremaine Pierre Johnson was found guilty of murdering his 23-year-old pregnant girlfriend Brechue "Bre" Wiles and dumping her body in the Duncan Park Lake after a four-day jury trial.
The Office says Johnson shot Wiles--who was in the early stages of pregnancy--to death on May 9, 2018.
Solicitor Barry Barnette and Assistant Solicitor Jennifer Wells utilized lay witness testimony, law enforcement testimony, physical evidence and electronic technology to prove their case against Johnson, says the Office.
“Bre and her family were thrilled at the prospect of beautiful baby joining them but their dreams were crushed by Tremaine Johnson’s heinous actions and the assistance he received from Ricky Tyrell Gentry,” Barnette said in a press release.
The Solicitor's Office also mentions 27-year-old Ricky Tyrell Gentry stood trial with Johnson. They go on to say he was convicted of accessory before the fact of a felony and accessory after the fact of a felony. He received a 30-year prison sentence, says the Solicitor's Office. They mention that Gentry provided Johnson the murder weapon, .40 caliber handgun, and also telephoned and texted with Johnson before and after the murder.
The Solicitor's Office also said Gentry used his phone to research how to report a stolen gun.
The family reported her missing to the Sheriff's Office on May 11, 2018 says the Solicitor's Office. They also mention she was last seen leaving her aunt's Fernwood-Glendale Road apartment home two days earlier.
They go on to say Wiles told family she was going to visit Johnson and discuss her pregnancy. The Solicitor's Office said in her last communication with family, she reported she and Johnson were at a park sitting by water.
It is also mentioned that two walkers noticed Wiles' body in the lake during a morning walk at Duncan Park near the intersection of West Park and Carolyn Drives. They mention that her body was recovered the same morning she was reported missing by her family.
According to the Solicitor's Office, an autopsy revealed that she sustained a fatal gunshot wound to her head.
