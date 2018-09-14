SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Solicitor Barry Barnette said Friday that two Spartanburg men received prison sentences for the shooting death of a Cowpens teen.
On May 5, 2017 police responded to a 911 call which led them to find the body of 18-year-old Dalton Moore of Cowpens. It was determined his death was the result of a gunshot wound.
Police said witnesses were able to give a detailed description of the vehicle and suspects connected to the shooting.
Devin Zachary Elijah Ruttle, 21, of Spartanburg was driving the car described at the scene. Police were able to track him down on Edwards Rd. Illegal drugs were found in the car.
Both Ruttle and his passenger, 19-year-old Lorenzo Guillarmo Daniel Caldron, were arrested for the shooting death of Moore.
During an initial interview, investigators said Ruttle denied any involvement in the shooting.
Both men stood trial together. Friday, they were sentenced.
Ruttle was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Caldron was found guilty of accessory after the fact of murder. He was sentenced to five years in prison and five years of probation.
