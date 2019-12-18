WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina) A husband and wife were sentenced to prison for what Solicitor David Wagner says is one of the most disturbing crimes he's seen in his career.
According to a release from Wagner's office, Anthony and Edna Sluder of Westminster pleaded guilty to various counts of sexual abuse of a minor. Wagner says the couple's crimes first came to light when a male relative of the couple came to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office in December 2018.
The victim told authorities he experienced years of abuse at the hands of the Sluders throughout the 2000s. He told investigators that the couple acted together in the repeated, continuous abuse while he was an adolescent.
Investigators then confronted the Sluders, who confessed to the crimes. They told authorities they used sexual abuse as a form of punishment for not completing things such as everyday chores.
“The crimes perpetrated by Anthony and Edna Sluder are some of most disturbing that I have seen during the course of my prosecutorial career," said Solicitor Wagner. "The victim in this case has suffered immensely and I hope this resolution will provide some measure of justice for him. Anthony and Edna Sluder deserve every day in prison that they received.”
Anthony, 67, pleaded guilty to five counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor second degree and five counts of incest. A judge sentenced him to 25 years in prison.
Edna, 56, pleaded guilty to five counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor second degree and five counts of incest. She was sentenced to 20 years behind bars.
MORE NEWS:
Investigators: Dogs may be behind deadly attacks on ponies, cow in Chesnee
Clemson's early signing day class ranked No. 1, Gamecocks sign SC's top prospect
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.