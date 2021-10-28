GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) – A woman who exacted revenge on a former employer after being fired by breaking into the business and stealing money was found guilty Wednesday at a trial that she wasn’t there for, according to 8th Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo.
Jamie Lynn Barbee, 34, was found guilty of second-degree burglary (violent) and grand larceny with a value more then $2,000 but less than $10,000, according to a release.
Barbee failed to appear for court after being told of the trial and the case was tried Monday afternoon.
Barbee is facing up to 15 years on the burglary conviction and up to five additional years on the grand larceny conviction.
According to the Solicitor’s Office, Barbee was fired from a Fatz Restaurant in Greenwood and several days later, surveillance video showed Barbee entering the restaurant and stealing money from the safe.
The restaurant reported nearly $2,900 missing from the safe in the office the next day.
Circuit Judge Frank Addy, Jr. issued a sentence following the trial and then sealed it per state law until Barbee is apprehended. She will then be brought before the Court to unseal and impose her sentence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.