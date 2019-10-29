LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A Fountain Inn woman has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for killing a farmer in a DUI crash, Solicitor David Stumbo said.
The judge sentenced Tara Ann Mahan, 35, on Monday after she pleaded guilty to one count of felony DUI resulting in death and one count of possession of methamphetamine.
The crash happened on June 14th of 2018 along SC 308 near Fleming Mill Road at 2:12 p.m.
Mahan was driving a 1997 Mercury when she struck a tractor from behind, causing the tractor to overturned.
The operator of the tractor, 29-year-old Wesley Chad Robinson of Laurens, died at the scene.
Toxicology tests showed Mahan had meth and marijuana in her system at the time of the crash.
Stumbo released this statement after the sentence was issued:
“It is devastating to think about this hard-working young man being senselessly killed on our roads during the middle of the day by an intoxicated and completely unproductive young woman like Tara Mahan. It is my hope and prayer that Wesley Robinson’s family and friends can gain some sense of closure today.”
