WOODRUFF, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The Spartanburg County solicitor said Tuesday that a Woodruff man will spend the next 90 months in federal prison for unlawfully possessing two pistols and 11 grams of methamphetamine.
27-year-old Christopher Robert Young was arrested on August 7, 2016 at a Round Street home. Police said they responded to a call that Young was holding someone at gunpoint.
Upon arrival, police said they found Young with a backpack over his shoulder. He tried to flee when he saw officers, but was detained.
Police said the occupants of the home said Young pointed a gun at them. They also gave officers permission to search the backpack.
A baggie containing 11 grams of meth, 10 suspected oxycodone pills, a glass pipe, scales and two pistols were found in the bag.
Police said Young has a criminal history of domestic violence and was not lawfully permitted to carry a firearm.
Young pleaded guilty Monday. He was sentenced to 90 months in prison and three years supervised release.
