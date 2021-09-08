GEORGETOWN, SC (FOX Carolina) – A former South Carolina police chief has plead guilty to robbing a bank in Georgetown, according to the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Richard E. Inman of Fountain Inn, 52, was sentenced to 15 years in prison, according to the Honorable Steven H. John. That 15 years will be suspended on serving five years followed by five years of probation.
The sentence comes after Inman robbed a bank in Pawleys Island by showing a note that said he was armed and demanding cash, according to the Office.
Inman was arrested by the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office on Highway 17 in the McClellanville area.
Inman resigned as police chief from the Williamston Police Department in 2011.
