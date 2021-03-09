Duncan, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner has released the name of a man who was shot to death at a Duncan hotel on March 1.
According the sheriff's office, at around 6 a.m. on Mar. 1, a couple was in a room at the Woodspring Suites along Frontage Road when the female's ex-boyfriend forced his way into the room and started assaulting the other male. The couple in the room were both armed and defended themselves, resulting into the shooting death of the ex-boyfriend.
Deputies were told by the female that her ex-boyfriend had been stalking her.
On March 9, Coroner Rusty Clevenger identified the deceased as Richi H. Millner, 42, from Thompson Road in Fountain Inn. Milner died from multiple gunshot wounds to head, neck and torso. He was pronounced dead at the hotel at 6:33 a.m.
The sheriff's office said all individuals involved in the shooting were identified and that there was no threat to the public.
Upon review, the solicitor's office ruled the death of Millner as a justifiable homicide.
