GREENVILLE CO., SC (FOX Carolina) - Another shooting, and death, at a Greenville County club has sparked a conversation about its future.
County officials say that Club Swagg has not had a current business registration with Greenville County since 2016.
Now, county officials and the sheriff's office are working together to determine if they are going to take any action against the business.
Investigators were back at Club Swagg Friday evening, following up after the shooting death of Terrico Burts Thursday night.
"If you are too afraid to leave home and you must carry your gun with you, you shouldn't go to a business like that. And no one has the right to take another persons life," said Jack Logan, Founder of the Put Down The Guns Now Young People Organization.
Logan is one of the community members calling for Club Swagg to close following this latest incident.
In 2018 we covered two shootings at Club Swagg, one of which was deadly.
In 2017, deputies made arrests at the club after receiving complaints.
We spoke to neighbors and people who work in the area, while they did not want to be identified they tell us the club has been a problem for years.
They say it is not uncommon to hear gunfire and loud music late into the night.
Those neighbors I spoke to agree that Club Swagg should close.
"They should have shut it down a long time ago, or at least kept it updated or something," said one neighbor.
"These kinds of things can be prevented if businesses were in compliance and stayed in compliance with the law. And when you have numerous calls of law enforcement, something is going on at your business that shouldn't be," said Logan.
As of Friday evening, county officials say they have not taken any official action on Club Swagg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.