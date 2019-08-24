SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Some Upstate AT&T employees are participating "in an active strike against unfair labor practices" according to D.J. Pearson, the Spartanburg Vice President of the CWA.
The 'Communication Workers of America (CWA)' District 3 Vice President Pearson says that the entire district, which covers 9 southeastern states, are participating in the strike because it AT&T has yet to bargain a fair contract with the union.
A group of district 3 employees lined Saturday along East Main Street in Spartanburg, members say it will reconvene on Monday August 26th at 8 a.m.
FOX Carolina reached out to AT&T for a comment on the strikes, where Marty Richter, a spokesperson got back to us:
"A strike would be in no one’s best interest. We’re baffled as to why union leadership would call one when we’re offering terms that would help our employees – some of whom average from $121,000 to $134,000 in total compensation – be even better off.
We have offered the union terms that are consistent with what other CWA-represented employees have approved in recent contract negotiations; the company has reached 20 fair agreements since 2017 covering more than 89,000 employees.
We’re prepared for a strike and in the event of a work stoppage, we will continue working hard to serve our customers.
This contract includes less than 8 percent of our employees."
The CWA has a website, where they post updates on the ongoing bargaining. More information on the group can be found here.
MORE NEWS
New York man crushed to death by elevator at apartment building
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.