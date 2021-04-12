(FOX Carolina) - The FDA announced on Monday that the J. M. Smucker Co. was voluntarily recalling two lots of Meow Mix® Original Choice Dry Cat Food, which was sold in 30-pound bags, due to the possibility of salmonella contamination.
The FDA said the company has not received any reports of pet illness or adverse reaction and that the recall was issued solely out of an abundance of caution.
The recalled products were sold at Walmart stores in several states.
If you have Meow Mix bags with these UPC and lot codes, the FDA says stop feeding it to your cats and throw the rest away immediately.
|Product Name
|Retail UPC Code
|Lot Code
|Best If Used By Date
|Meow Mix® Original Choice Dry Cat Food
30 LB Bag
|2927452099
|1081804
|9/14/2022
|Meow Mix® Original Choice Dry Cat Food
30 LB Bag
|2927452099
|1082804
|9/15/2022
This information can be found on the bottom and back of each bag.
The FDA said Salmonella can spread to humans by handling the contaminated pet food, or by touching food surfaces and/or cats that have been in contact with the food.
Human symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. On rare occasions, the bacteria can also cause more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms.
Cats impacted may suffer from vomiting or diarrhea. Some cats may not develop diarrhea, but may have a decreased appetite, fever, and excessive salivation. If your cat has eaten the recalled product and has these symptoms, the FDA says to contact your veterinarian. Some cats may not appear sick but can spread infection to other animals and humans in the household, which is why the agency recommends throwing it away immediately.
Cat owners who have questions or would like to report adverse reactions should call 1-888-569-6728, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET or visit www.meowmix.com/contact-us.
