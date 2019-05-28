GREENVILLE COUNTY- (FOX Carolina) Kevin Ray is the manager at Frankie's New York Pizza off The Parkway in Greenville County and he says he appreciated the rush of customers coming through his front door.
"If you want a good slice or a good pie, you come see us at Frankie's," Ray said.
He says since engineers with the South Carolina Department of Transportation created a barrier, traffic inside the pizza parlor has slowed.
"When you see your lunch business decline by half- sure it affects us," Ray said.
Drivers can no longer make a left into the area where there's also a Dunkin' Doughnuts. Engineers say wrecks, complaints, and dangerous moves forced them to stop left turns into that area.
"Everybody was driving over it and there were almost two accidents," Ray said.
Mike Holden, a district traffic engineer with SCDOT says there are other areas with extended medians as well.
"We have a process to go out and study a section, take traffic count, traffic movements. During a study and a look at crash data we found out there's about 14 accidents in the past few years- 10 of those accidents relate directly to those left turn movements," Holden said."We just finished South Buncombe Road in Greer- blocking off Lancaster Avenue and Chick Springs."
He says a blind spot in that area caused problems.
"They're sight distance was limited," he said.
There's also a new barrier at Highway 14 and Wade Hampton Boulevard.
"There's been several accidents there," Holden said.
He says the idea is to keep traffic flowing and to keep drivers safe.
"It was kinda scary when there was an opening there," Anna Phillips said.
She says she usually wouldn't take a chance on trying to go left onto The Parkway.
"It was kinda like Frogger you know, you couldn't get in between there," Phillips said.
However, she says she understands how not going left doesn't feel right for those business owners.
Engineers with SCDOT say they used money from their maintenance budget and a concrete contract in order to fund those safety projects.
Business managers say they would like to see either a traffic light or a sign that directs potential customers to make a U-Turn so they will be able to get to their businesses.
