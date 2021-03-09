(FOX Carolina) - Some parents are noticing that Disney has quietly removed some classic animated films from kids profiles on the Disney Plus streaming service.
The Verge reported the disappearing titles in late January, noting that Peter Pan, Dumbo, Aristocats, Lady and the Tramp, The Swiss Family Robinson, and The Jungle Book were taken down from the kids' profiles.
The movies are still available on adult profiles, but as Disney explains, the kids' profiles feature only television titles rated TV-7FV and theatrical films that are rated G. The company also notes that "titles with a content advisory notice related to negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures have been excluded." Disney mentions the reasons why all of the titles listed above have been flagged for such content advisories on the "Stories Matter" page.
