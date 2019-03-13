Southwest Boeing 737 Max 8

As countries and airlines around the globe ground their 737 MAX planes, Boeing continues to claim its planes are safe to fly.

CHARLESTON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Some components of Boeing 737 MAX jets are made at the company’s South Carolina manufacturing plant, per Boeing's website.

President Trump on Wednesday ordered all Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 planes immediately.

The president’s decision came after learning new information about the crash of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, which claimed the lives of everyone aboard.

According to Boeing’s website, 737 Max engine nacelle inlets are designed and assembled at the North Charleston plant.

The website states:

“In 2014, the north campus expanded with the opening of the Boeing Research & Technology Center, which focuses on advanced manufacturing technology and composite fuselage manufacturing; and Propulsion South Carolina, where the design and assembly of the 737 MAX engine nacelle inlet is done. The Propulsion South Carolina team also designs the 737 MAX engine nacelle fan cowl and the 777X nacelle.”

These components have in no way been indicated in the crashes involving 737 Max jets at this time.

A Boeing spokesman confirmed final assembly of Boeing 737 jets does not take place at the South Carolina plant.

