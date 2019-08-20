GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) We may not really think about our water after it leaves our homes. A sewer system takes care of it and in several ares in the Upstate that's what the company Renewable Water Resources does.
“We have a lot of inefficiencies. We have the need to raise a lot of capital to upgrade the system. And when we’re so fragmented with so many smaller providers," Butch Kirven said.
Renewable Water Resources, known as ReWa is one of those providers. It cleans and recycles water back into the system after it's collected and transported to ReWa by Metropolitan Sewer, known as MetroConnects.
“We’re just seeking a better way to serve the county with safe, sanitary, sewer," Kirven said.
Kirven is chairman of the Greenville County Council. He's answered dozens of calls from those who live in Greenville County about a rate hike on their water bills.
"They noticed this is a lot different," he said.
The change comes from MetroConnects. It changed its billing system from taxes and fees based on property taxes to assessing rates based on the amount of water used by its customers.
“That tends to penalize middle-income average type houses that don’t pay as much property tax as higher-priced houses would pay," Kirven said.
In an effort to offset cost to customers, Kirven says Greenville County Councilman Dan Tripp drafted an ordinance, which is a proposal for MetroConnects and ReWa to consolidate. This could mean ReWa would now clean and collect water.
“Through education and persuasion and input from the public who we all work for and serve, we’ll come to the right decisions to make," Kirven said.
