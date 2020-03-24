GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) When suspected COVID-19 patients take a test for Coronavirus they get a swab up their noses.
“There two different ways you can swab. You have to get a nasopharyngeal swab. So typically you want to go to the back of the pharynx and obtain that," Dr. David Brancati said.
He's the medical director at Emergency MD in Greenville County.
“We have suspected COVID patients," Brancati said.
He says some of the patients tested at Emergency MD have similar symptoms.
“I will say that they can present very atypically. So we’ve had at least four of the patients complain of chest pain," he said.
There are others nationwide who complain about losing a sense of taste or smell.
“This may have the same incidents as any other viral infection," Brancati said.“It’s really not an uncommon thing. If anybody who suffers from sinuses knows that when you get sick, typically either your taste changes or you almost have a metallic taste in your mouth.”
However he says a change or lack of smell is more uncommon.
“The olfactory nerves are what are involved in how you perceive smell and there are some diseases that can affect that," he said.
The novel Coronavirus shows various symptoms within different patients and doctors are doing what they can to learn as much as they can.
