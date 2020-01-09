GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Republican candidates Hobart Lewis and A.T. Smith are headed to a runoff election in the race for Greenville County Sheriff.
Voters in Greenville County cast their ballots on Tuesday for the Republican primary.
Five Republicans were on the ballot: Darius Hall, Hobart Lewis, AT Tommy Smith, Robert Whatley, and Sean Zukowsky.
Polls closed at 7 p.m. By 7:15, the first numbers were starting to come in.
As of 11:30 p.m. with 99 percent of the precincts reporting, Hobart Lewis received 37 percent of the vote (11,236) and A.T. Smith was trailing with 32 percent (9,847) of the votes.
Both candidates are law enforcement veterans. Lewis is a former Greer police officer and Greenville County deputy who now owns and operates a business in Greer.
Smith is the former deputy chief of the Secret Service who began his career with the Sheriff's Office in the 1970s.
Since no one received more than 50 percent of the vote in Tuesday's election, the race will go to runoff on Jan. 21.
On Wednesday, former candidates Robert Whatley and Darius Hall announced that they are both backing Lewis in the runoff.
“He’s a good, honorable man with Christian values,” Whatley said. “Deputies need a leader they can see and trust, someone they know will have their back. That leader is Hobart Lewis.”
In endorsing Lewis, Hall said,"Hobart Lewis is better suited to be sheriff than Smith – who’s been away from Greenville for 28 years. Lewis has what it takes to address the morale problem with deputies and the trust issue with members of the community.”
FOX Carolina has reached out to Smith's campaign for a statement about the former candidate's endorsement of his opponent.
Current Sheriff Johnny Mack Brown has previously endorsed Smith as his pick in the race.
The Republican runoff winner will face Democratic candidate Paul Guy in the special election on March 10.
Click this link to see the race results.
Voters in dozens of precincts used temporary polling places for the duration of the special election.
DETAILS: Greenville County announces 45 temporary polling locations for upcoming sheriff's, Democratic presidential primary races
