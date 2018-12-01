(FOX CAROLINA) Rain in the Upstate has caused several holiday celebrations to be put on hold Saturday.
Christmas parades in Rutherford, Abbevillen, Walhalla and Mauldin have been rescheduled or cancelled as a precaution.
The Spindale Fire Department posted to their Facebook page that the towns of Rutherfordton and Spindale was canceled. A new date has not been released at this time.
The City of Abbeville announced via Facebook that inclement weather was the cause of their cancellation. They too have yet to announce if the parade will be rescheduled.
The Walhalla Christmas parade is rescheduled for December 15 at 5 p.m., the city's Facebook post said.
Mauldin Police Department announced their parade cancellation Saturday afternoon. The said on Facebook that there is not currently a makeup date.
In addition to parade cancellations, both Greenville and Spartanburg's ice rinks will not be open to skaters Saturday. Both cities took to social media to update the public.
The Anderson Christmas Lights announced Saturday afternoon that the experience has become "a bit too wet" and will be closed Saturday evening. They plan to reopen Sunday at 5:30 p.m.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on all holiday celebrations in our area.
