COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Governor Henry McMaster on Monday announced the postponement of elections scheduled for May 5 and May 12, but the SC Election Commission said June primaries and runoffs will continue as scheduled.
The May elections will be rescheduled. Specific dates will be announced later.
Below is a list of the postponed May elections in the Upstate:
- May 5
- Newberry City Council Special Election
- May 12
- Ware Shoals School Board General Election
- Ninety-Six School Board General Election
- Spartanburg Metropolitan Sub District B Water and Sewer District General Election
