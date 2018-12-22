FLAT ROCK, NC (FOX Carolina) The National Park Service announced Saturday afternoon many parks across the country may be closed, or have limited accessibility during the government shutdown.
Here are the parks in our area affected by the shutdown:
- NPS says the Carl Sandburg Home National Historic Site will be closed until further notice
- Some facilities on the Blue Ridge Parkway will remain open, though there will be no monitoring or updating of the Parkway's social media.
They did say, however, that many other national parks will be accessible during this time.
Those curious as to which parks will be open can search the National Parks Service website and select "Find a Park" for information.
It is important to note that the NPS social media and websites will not be monitored during the shutdown and information may not reflect current conditions.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on any other park closings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.