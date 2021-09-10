RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina)- Residents in Buncombe Haywood and Transylvania Counties can now apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) and FEMA Assistance.
Disaster Unemployment Assistance
The Division of Employment Security announced that residents in these three counties can now apply for DUA. Additional counties may be added at a later date, according to officials.
Officials say that workers in these counties who became unemployed due to the direct impact of Tropical Storm Fred may be eligible for benefits under the DUA program. They add that business owners affected by the storm may also qualify for benefits.
This DUA is available in these counties starting on August 22, 2021, and may last for up to 29 weeks. An individual's eligibility for DUA is determined weekly, according to officials. People must continue to be out of work as a direct result of Tropical Storm Fred to receive benefits.
Those interested in DUA must first apply for state unemployment benefits at DES (nc.gov). If you are ineligible for these benefits or you've exhausted these benefits, you can file for DUA. You will need your Social Security number, a copy of your 2020 federal income tax form, check stubs, or documentation to show you were working/self-employed when the storm hit. Individuals must submit their documents within 21 days after the DUA application is filed.
You can apply for state unemployment insurance benefits and DUA by creating an online amount at des.nc.gov. You can also contact the Division of Employment Security DUA hotline at 866-795-8877 for more help.
FEMA Assistance
Residents in Buncombe, Haywood and Transylvania counties that were impacted by Tropical Storm Fred may also apply for FEMA disaster assistance.
Those interested may call 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585) to apply. These toll-free telephone lines are open from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., seven days a week, according to officials. Anyone who uses a relay service such as a videophone, InnoCaption, or CapTel should update FEMA with their specific number assigned to the service.
Individuals can also apply for FEMA assistance using the FEMA App or at www.disasterassistance.gov.
You will need to following information to apply, according to officials.
- A current phone number where you can be contacted
- Your address at the time of Tropical Storm Fred and the address where you are staying now.
- Your Social Security Number
- A general list of what you lost during the storm
- Banking information if you choose to use direct deposit.
- If you are insured, you will need to provide you policy number or the agent and the company name.
Anyone with homeowner's, renter's or flood insurance should file a claim as soon as possible. FEMA can't duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance, according to officials.
Officials ask people to take photos to document damage and keep receipts from all purchases related to clean up/ repair.
Disaster assistance may include financial help with temporary lodging and home repairs.
For more information on the Tropical Storm Recovery in North Carolina, please visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4617.
