EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Friday, dozens of parents and community members in Pickens County met to plan a rally for Parents Right to Choose, calling for in-person learning to remain as an option during the pandemic.
As we reported, the School District of Pickens County temporarily went all virtual last month after a COVID-19 outbreak in the district.
The school district did resume in-person classes a few days later.
Sarah Parker has two children in the district, and also created the SDPC Parents Against Virtual Learning Facebook page, which has over 2,000 members.
"We all want our kids to be able to thrive in their environment, especially in their educational environment. They need to be able to learn and it's a lot easier, and I'm sure everybody would agree, for children to learn face-to-face," said Parker.
In a letter to parents earlier this week, that was also sent to FOX Carolina, the School District of Pickens County says it's committed to protecting its students and employees and will monitor COVID-19 conditions and update protocols every three weeks.
"For those who want to virtually teach their child that's okay. But schools should be open normal and allow those who don't have daycare or those who can't stay at home and work, their children should be allowed to go to school," said Pastor Mark Burns.
Those at the meeting hope Friday night is just the beginning of their fight.
"We just want more unity and we want next steps. We want to figure out what our next move is after our protest and after this meeting. What we're going to do next to make sure our kids get everything that they deserve," said Parker.
The School District of Pickens County told us they were not aware of the meeting taking place, and have said that face-to-face learning is their goal.
