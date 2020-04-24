COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Starting Saturday, the Public Service Commission said some South Carolina residents will begin having to dial ten-digits to make all phone calls, including local ones.
The change is for people in Chester, Richland, Sumter, Aiken, and Allendale counties.
The PSC said people may have to reprogram stored telephone numbers in phones and other devices that only have seven digits. The other devices also include PBXs, fax machines, Internet dial-up numbers, alarm and security systems or gates, speed dialers, call forwarding settings, and voicemail services.
Then, on May 16, people who apply for a new telephone number in this region will be assigned a new area code: 839.
People with an existing 803 area code will not get a new area code unless they change phone numbers or add a new line.
Click here to read more, and if you have questions, call PSC at 803.896.5100 for more or email contact@psc.sc.gov.
