GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Some parts of the Upstate saw flash flooding, trees down, and utility lines down Monday as storms pushed into the area.
Some eastern Upstate counties were placed under a severe storm watch until the late evening.
FORECAST: Severe weather likely across the Carolinas through tonight
Below is a list of damage reports by area:
Greenville
- Parkins Mill Ct at Cleveland St. Ext. – Power lines in road
Mauldin
- Road blocked due to downed trees on Owens Lane near Mauldin First Baptist Church and Tractor Supply
Williamston
- NWS reported trees down in Williamston, street not given
Chesnee
- NWS reported trees down in Chesnee, street not given
- Downed trees reported near Cowpens National Battlefield
Troopers were also responding to an uptick in crashes Monday afternoon. Click here to see a real-time list of SCHP incidents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.