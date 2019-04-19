OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - As severe weather continued to roll through the Upstate and Mountains, some roads have been totally washed out by rain hitting the area.
Carrie Miller in Oconee County sent several photos of a portion of Jocassee Lake Road, at the bottom of Jackson Hill, broken off because of a washout.
Meanwhile, a part of Mountain Creek Road was also washed out. Our cameras captured the aftermath of the road
Oconee County first responders are still handling multiple road closures and storm damage across the county in the wake of severe weather. Some Duke Energy customers also were without power earlier in the day.
FOX Carolina continues to get damage reports from the area along with photos and video that viewers send in. Send in your media to foxcarolinanews@foxcarolina.com with your name, where you took the photo or video, and if you would like your name used on air and online.
