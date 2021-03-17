(FOX Carolina) - Some Upstate school districts and colleges are making schedule changes for Thursday due to severe weather in the forecast.
The Upstate's largest school district, Greenville County Schools, had previously announced an eLearning day for Thursday while teachers and some other staff members get COVID-19 vaccines.
GREENWOOD DIST. 50
Due to the possibility of severe weather in our area tomorrow, Greenwood School District 50 will have an eLearning day on Thursday, March 18th. Students and staff will not report to school tomorrow and all after-school activities have been cancelled.
Per the Greenwood Emergency Preparedness Center, the National Weather Service has issued a severe weather alert for our area beginning Thursday. There is the potential for hail, damaging winds, heavy rain, and possible tornadoes.
eLearning assignments will be posted to Seesaw or Google Classroom for students in grades 1 -12. Students in grades 1st - 12th will take Chromebooks home from school. Students in K4 and K5 will complete paper packets of independent work. (Some 1st grade students may receive paper packets of independent work.) K4 students at the Early Childhood Center will have iPads with work on Seesaw.
LIMESTONE COLLEGE
Due to the threat of severe weather and possible tornados in our area on Thursday, March 18, Limestone University is adjusting its on-campus schedule in Gaffney.
Thursday will be an E-Learning Day for students. There will be no face-to-face instruction. Classrooms will be closed. Faculty members will reach out to students regarding E-Learning assignments.
Limestone offices will be closed on Thursday, and staff and faculty members are asked to work from home.
In the event of severe weather, campus notifications will be sent out through the Limestone Emergency Alert System.
Also, emergency notifications will be posted to Limestone’s website and social media pages.
WARE SHOALS DISTRICT 51
E-Learning day on Thursday
ABBEVILLE COUNTY SCHOOLS
Abbeville County Schools will have an eLearning day on Thursday.
We'll update this list if and when more announcements are made.
LATEST FORECAST - Dangerous situation tomorrow as severe weather is likely
