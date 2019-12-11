SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) SJWD Water District issued a boil water advisory for certain residents Wednesday while crews work to repair a water main that was damaged.
The damage was made during a culvert replacement by the county.
Residents who reside on Hampton Road from Little Mountain Road to Pine Tree Road are advised to vigorously boil their water for one full minute prior to consumption.
This includes washing dishes and brushing teeth.
SJWD estimates about forty people are without water at the moment.
Crews are currently working to resolve the issue. After the repair has been made, officials say they'll flush the main and obtain bacterial samples.
Results should be available Thursday, December 11. Stay with us as we get updates on the progress of the repair.
