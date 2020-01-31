MARIETTA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Some state parks in the mountains of Upstate< SC and Western NC closed Friday morning due to snow.
Caesars Head State Park closed to visitors Friday morning just before 10 a.m.
Chimney Rock State Park also said they were closed to visitors due to inclement weather.
Just before 10 a.m. Friday officials at the park said they were closing.
No word yet if the park will reopen once the snow clears on Friday.
LATEST FORECAST - Rain and SNOW this morning, clearing for afternoon and weekend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.