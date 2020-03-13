GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Coronavirus is causing cancellations, but not at First Presbyterian Church in Greenville and other churches, at least not yet.
“We’re taking it very seriously," Dr. Richard Gibbons said.
He's the senior pastor and he those at the church are being cautious.
“I wrote to the entire congregation telling them that we were in close contact with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention," Gibbons said.
He gave members a handout- a guideline on protocol during this pandemic.
“Have someone on staff who’s dedicated to updating the congregation and updating the staff on what is actually taking place," Gibbons said.“We’re providing sanitizers cleaning public areas multiple times a day. And we’re also doing practical things like saying to folks, ‘Let’s not shake hands the way we normally would.’”
He says alcohol wipes will be available in the pews for church members and he's asking members to minimize close contact.
“We’re asking folks when it comes to the practical things to drop their offering in the offering plate as they leave. So we’re minimizing contact there," he said.
If someone is sick Gibbons says they should stay home and tune into service on TV or through live stream. However, is someone gets sick while at church they will be taked to a secluded room.
“If someone is showing symptoms of difficulty breathing, sore throat, raging fever, coughing badly, we will move then to that quarantine area," Gibbons said.
He believes a heavy dose of prayer for healthcare professionals, national leaders, and protection is medicine for the soul.
“Because we believe that God answers our prayers," Gibbons said.
