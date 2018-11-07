(FOX Carolina) - Some Upstate high school football teams will be throwing down under Thursday night lights this week.
The following games have been rescheduled for Thursday, November 8, moved ahead of their usual Friday night kickoffs.
- Silver Bluff at Southside Christian - kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
- Central at Landrum - kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
- Chesnee at Union County - kickoff at 7 p.m.
- Greenwood at Dorman - kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
- Eastside at Daniel - kickoff at 7 p.m.
