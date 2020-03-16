ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Some Upstate county library systems are limiting their services due to concerns about the coronavirus.
Anderson County
The Anderson County Library System said it will be on very limited service beginning Tuesday, March 17. All library buildings will be closed to the public. Books and materials will be available by pick up only until 6 p.m. each day.
The following addigional measures will also be in place until at least Maech 31:
- All library programs and public meetings are cancelled. The Friends of the Library Bookstore and Café (Main Library) are closed.
- Please call your local library to request materials. Requested materials will be available to pick up only. You will not be able to place holds on materials. Please specify if you need any accommodations regarding physical limitations.
- Please keep any materials you already have checked out. All fines will be waived while limited service is in effect.
- No donations will be accepted.
- All Bookmobile stops are cancelled.
- For questions regarding other library services, please email reference@andersonlibrary.org
Additional digital offerings will be available during this time, including:
- Additional ebooks and digital audiobooks will be added to Overdrive/Libby
- Hoopla Digital limits will be increased
- Streaming movies and TV are available through RB Digital
- Tumblebooks offers unlimited interactive ebooks and learning for children.
- DISCUS provides a range of digital learning resources for K-12.
Spartanburg County
Spartanburg County Public Libraries said they will remain open but offer limited services, beginning Monday.
The following limitations were announced:
- Public computers will not be available.
- Library programs are cancelled through March 22.
- The Spark Space at the Headquarters Library is also closed.
SCPL said peeople will still have access to the physical collection and all digital materials.
Greenville County
No changes listed on the Greenville County Library System website.
