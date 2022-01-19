GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Road conditions continue to improve across the area following Sunday’s snow.
However, there remain some slick spots; specifically roads that don’t get much sunlight or are shaded.
Much of the snow has melted or been pushed to shoulders of the roads.
FOX Carolina spoke with the South Carolina Department of Transportation Tuesday afternoon, officials told us crews were out clearing secondary roads.
Main thoroughfares have been already been cleared, like Interstate 85 and 385.
We spoke with one driver to get a better understanding of what they’re seeing while out and about.
“I came from Simpsonville. 385 was completely clear, 85 was clear,” said Kenyon Rutherford. “Driving on the back roads was different. Back roads in the shady areas, that part is icy and still has snow on it.”
