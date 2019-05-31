Piedmont, SC (FOX Carolina) - A lucky person in Piedmont will be $25,000 a year richer for life, or at least the next 20 years, according to an official with the South Carolina Education Lottery.
According to lottery officials, someone who purchased a Lucky for Life ticket at the QuickTrip located on Highway 153 for Thursday's drawing correctly matched the first five numbers drawn.
The winner will have to decide between at $25,000 a year for life or a one time payment of $390,000 if there are less than 21 winners. The "for life" stipulation is payable for the winner's natural life, with payments guaranteed for a minimum of 20 years.
The winning numbers for Thursday's drawing were:
7, 17, 18, 19, and 39 Lucky Ball: 9
Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.
Lucky for Life is a multi-state game offered in 26 jurisdictions. Tickets cost $2 with drawings on Mondays and Thursdays. In addition to the $25,000 a year for life prize, players can also win $1,000 a day for life and eight lower tier prizes.
