Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday lady luck almost made another stop in South Carolina as three ticket holders just missed taking home the $550 million jackpot.
The SC Education Lottery says one of the winning $2 million tickets was sold at the Publix Super Market on West Butler Road in Mauldin.
According to the South Carolina Education Lottery's website three tickets in the Palmetto State matched 5 numbers in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing but missed the Powerball number.
Matching five numbers is still worth a million dollars, and two of the three tickets were powered up. The powered up tickets were sold in Mauldin and at the Quick Trip on Charlotte Highway in Indian Land. The other winning ticket, worth $1 million, was sold in Goose Creek at the Skiff LLC on Goose Creek Boulevard.
Last night's winning numbers were 10-14-50-53-63, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2
According to the SC Education lottery's website, because there was no jackpot winner, Saturday's drawing is now worth an estimated $625 million.
