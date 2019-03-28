MADISON, WI (FOX Carolina) - A lucky Powerball player in Wisconsin just brought home some serious cheese overnight, winning the $768.4 million Powerball lottery!
According to the Wisconsin Lottery, the winning ticket was sold at a state retailer, who will get a slick $100,000 payout for selling the ticket with winning numbers 16, 20, 37, 44, 62, and Powerball number 12.
"This is an amazing milestone moment for Wisconsin," said state lottery director Cindy Polzin. "It truly is incredible to think that the winning ticket for this historic jackpot was sold in our own backyard."
The win marks the Badger State's 17th Powerball jackpot since 1988, and is the largest in the state's Lottery history, along with being the third-largest in U.S. Lottery history and Powerball's second-highest all-time jackpot.
Wednesday's win also comes nearly 2 years since a Wisconsin resident last hit the Powerball jackpot, when a Milwaukee resident won $156.2 million on March 22, 2017.
The odds for winning the Powerball are 1 in 292,201,388. This win marks the first Powerball jackpot win of 2019; the last win was December 26, 2018.
