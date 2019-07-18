BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Authorities have identified the suspect in a shooting Wednesday morning as Shane Neal Anders, 37, of Weaverville.
Deputies charge Weaverville man with attempted murder after early morning shooting leaves one injured
On Wednesday afternoon, Buncombe County authorities were on the scene of the shooting off of Sheppard Branch Road in Weaverville.
The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says a deputy was dispatched to Sheppard Branch Road in reference to a gunshot wound, arriving at the scene at approximately 5:55 a.m.
Upon investigation, it was found that the victim was Shane's own father, deputies say.
Anders' father, was taken to Mission Hospital.
Anders is facing additional charges including three counts of assault by pointing a gun, possession of a firearm by a felon, discharging a firearm in an enclosure, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present and a misdemeanor child abuse charge.
Anders bond remains at $500,000. His next court appearance has been scheduled for August 18, 2019.
