FLORENCE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced Friday that Seth David Hopkins, 28, faces a new count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor first degree after investigators discovered a second victim.
Deputies in Florence County were heading to interview Hopkins in connection with a sexual assault case when Lott said Hopkin’ father, 74-year-old Frederick Hopkins, opened fire on deputies when they arrived. Three deputies were wounded.
Florence city police arrived to assist and four of those officers were also shot.
Sgt. Terrence Carraway, a 30-year veteran of the Florence Police Department, was killed.
Lott said Friday the three Florence County deputies were still in the hospital. Two were in critical condition and the other was upgraded to stable condition. One Florence police officer is still in the hospital.
Frederick Hopkins was charged with murder and six counts of attempted murder.
Seth Hopkins was charged with criminal sexual conduct second degree in connection with the initial investigation.
Lott said Friday the new charge was added after the investigation has revealed a second victim of sexual assault. Hopkins is charged with CSC first degree for sexually assaulting a minor under 11 years of age. The abuse occurred in Florence between 2009 and 2010.
The FBI Evidence Response Team and Richland County Crime Scene Unit are continuing to process the crime scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.