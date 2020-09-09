COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina third grade teacher who was last in her classroom less than two weeks ago has died from COVID-19.
Officials with Richland School District 2 say 28-year-old Demi Bannister was diagnosed with the virus on Friday and died Monday.
Bannister was a third grade teacher starting her fifth year of teaching at Windsor Elementary School in Columbia.
Officials say Bannister was at the school on Aug. 28, during a week of teacher workdays before the school year began. No other teacher deaths from COVID have been reported in the state.
