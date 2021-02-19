COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina's new law banning most abortions has been suspended by a federal judge on its second day in effect. Friday's suspension will last until the judge can hold a more substantial hearing March 9 on whether the law should not be enforced until Planned Parenthood's legal challenge is finished. Gov. Henry McMaster signed the law Thursday. South Carolina's new ban is similar to abortion restriction laws that a dozen states have previously passed. All were stopped from taking effect and currently are tied up in court. Abortion is legal under federal law.
MORE NEWS: SLED: Former Greenville County deputy charged with criminal sexual conduct, additional charges
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.