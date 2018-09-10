Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina)
The South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) continues to monitor Hurricane Florence, which forecasters say could impact the east coast as a powerful storm.
As of 6 p.m. Sunday, the SCEMD has:
- Ordered 125 buses to be staged in Orangeburg to deploy if needed.
- Prepositioned personnel, equipment, and other resources should they be needed.
- Established contact with state emergency management agencies throughout the country in case S.C. should need to request resources.
- Provided items such as sandbags and generators to counties as requested.
- Activated “Emergency Mode” on SCEMD.org and the S.C. Emergency Manager mobile site.
The SCEMD wants residents and visitors in potentially vulnerable areas to monitor official forecasts for Florence coming from the National Hurricane Center.
The SCEMD also wants to remind residents to have a plan for where they will go if conditions become too unsafe to remain in their homes, know your evacuation zone, prepare your home, make sure your vehicle has fuel, and don’t forget to plan for your pets.
The path of Hurricane Florence is uncertain, according to the National Hurricane Center. Residents are urged to continue monitoring local media and official, verified social media accounts from public safety agencies.
More news:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.