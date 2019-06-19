COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The state of South Carolina announced this week a contract has been granted for a new statewide voting system using paper ballots.
After receiving numerous proposals, the State Election Commission said their evaluation panel unanimously selected the Election Systems and Software ExpressVote voting system. This system will replace the state’s aging paperless system that has been in place since 2004.
“This is an exciting day for the future of elections in South Carolina,” said Marci Andino, Executive Director of the State Election Commission, in a news release. “This system will not only provide voters with a dependable system for years to come, but it will also greatly enhance the security and resilience of our election process.” Andino continued, “We will now be able to audit paper ballots to verify results. This is a significant measure that will go a long way in providing voters and election officials the assurance that every vote is counted just as the voter intended.”
The ExpressVote ballot-marking device uses both a touchscreen and a paper ballot. Voters will navigate the ballot and make selections using a touchscreen and then print their ballots after making their selections. Once the ballots are printed, they will be inserted into a scanner once voters have reviewed the ballots.
“Our job was to find the best system out there for the voters of South Carolina,” said John Wells, Chairman of the State Election Commission, in the news release. “We were looking for a system that is secure, accurate, accessible, auditable, transparent, reliable and easy for poll managers and voters to use. Over the course of our six-week review, we read the proposals, participated in the demonstrations, and heard from industry experts. In the end, one clearly stood out above the rest.”
The panel consulted with cybersecurity experts, advocates for voters with disabilities, experts on accessible technology, national voting system technology consultants, and county and state election administrators before deciding on the new system.
The new voting system will cost approximately $51 million and will be used to conduct all elections after January 1, 2020.
Click here to learn more about South Carolina’s new statewide voting system.
