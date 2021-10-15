South Carolina Staley Contract Basketball

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley reacts to an official's call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida in Gainesville, Fla. Dawn Staley and South Carolina have agreed to a new, seven-year contract that will pay her $2.9 million this season and grow to $3.5 million in the final season. The school's Board of Trustees approved the deal worth $22.4 million on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, to keep the national championship coach with the Gamecocks through the 2027-28 season. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough, File)

 Gary McCullough

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley has received a seven-year contract worth $22.4 million. She will get a salary increase of $800,000 this season, earning a total of $2.9 million. Her salary will increase each year of the deal until it tops out at $3.5 million in 2027-28. The school said in a statement it makes Staley the highest paid Black coach in women's basketball. The new deal was approved by the school's board of trustees on Friday. Staley's salary is tops in the Southeastern Conference, surpassing the $2.5 million newly hired Kim Mulkey will get with LSU this season.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

