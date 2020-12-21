GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A city in South Carolina plans to expand its use of cameras that scan license plate numbers.
Officials say the information is used to track criminal activity. Greenville has been using 11 cameras at undisclosed locations since January, producing nearly 200 cases that led to arrests and recovery of property.
The city is taking bids to install 14 more cameras. While Greenville officials praise the technology, privacy advocates fear South Carolina governments are invading people's rights.
Democratic state Rep. Todd Rutherford of Columbia will introduce legislation to regulate use of the automated readers.
