Clemson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Today's series opener between South Carolina and Clemson has been postponed due to rain in the Upstate.
South Carolina Athletics says the in-state series will now take place on Saturday, February 27 at Fluor Field with a 4 p.m. first pitch and in Columbia on Sunday, February 28 at 1:30 p.m. inside Founders Park. The third game will take place on Tuesday, May 11 at 6 p.m. at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
Tickets for Friday's postponed game will be valid for the May 11 game at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
