COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- A small group of South Carolina lawmakers has decided to postpone voting on a proposal to create a new law specifically to handle people stealing packages from porches. The decision Wednesday came even after the chief supporter admitted a five-year minimum prison sentence was a bit harsh. Instead Democratic state Rep. Cezar McKnight suggested a range from probation to 15 years for anyone convicted of violating his proposed "Defense Against Porch Pirates Act." Theft is already a crime, but McKnight says passing the new law would emphasize how stealing from a porch violates the sanctity of a home. Other lawmakers say they would like more time to discuss the bill in a House subcommittee.

